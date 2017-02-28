Flagship phones are great and all, but why splash all that cash when you’re only interested in one part of it? It’s like buying a tin of Quality Street chocolates and only eating the toffee fingers.

LG’s X-series phones, though - they’re laser-focused on one big feature, so you can get exactly what you want, without a load of extra stuff you don’t care about thrown in too. And without paying big bucks to get it.

The X Power2 is the latest addition, a veritable Energiser bunny of a phone that’s packing a whopping 4500mAh batttery. That’s almost double the capacity of some rivals, and should be enough to put anyone’s battery anxiety at ease.

It did arrive at Mobile World Congress in the same week as the ridiculously long-lasting Nokia 3310 reboot, though - so is two full days between charges enough any more?

I went hands-on with one to find out.