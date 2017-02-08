It’s fair to say that Android Wear is at a bit of a crossroads.

With Samsung forging a separate path marked 'Tizen' and Apple thundering ahead with the Watch Series 2, it needs to get moving or risk being left behind eating crisps in a motorway layby.

The good news is that it’s finally ready to hit the accelerator with the Watch Sport, a flagship that’s been co-designed by Google and LG to showcase Android Wear 2.0’s many talents.

Is this the gleaming superwatch that will finally make you believe in Android Wear? We’ve had a play with it, and our early impressions are that it just might do the trick.