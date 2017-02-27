Pick up the G5 and you’ll immediately feel the difference from the G4: it’s had the metal treatment - and the G5 is all the better for it.

It’s still a rectangle with a screen, but it’s actually one of the best phones you can hold right now, with subtle curves on the back and rounded bezels making it a perfect fit for the average hand. An uncluttered frontage is a welcome sight, too, with just a single central button that doubles up as a fingerprint reader - which was near-instant.

What’s more, that metal back adds a cool-touch sensation usually associated with more premium handsets. Throw in a 5-inch panel with a 1080p resolution (equivalent to 440ppi) and you’ve got the core of what a good phone should be: simple, subtle and enjoyable to use.

Sure, it’s not vastly different in the looks department to the G4 - and the screen resolution hasn’t changed - but, then, that phone was hardly ugly. It’s not something you’ll be desperate to show your mates, but the G5 is exactly the sort of device that you’ll happily keep for years.

From the back, the new G5 is somewhere between an HTC 10 and a Lumia 1020 (with that circular camera surround) - and that’s no bad thing. It’s plainer, yes, than other flagships out there - but it’s also less likely to go out of fashion.