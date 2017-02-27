For a long time, the Moto G4 has been our bang-for-buck mobile of choice.
Pairing power with pound-saving, what the G4 lacked in revolutionary design it made up for in, well, everything else. In fact, its five-star rating set quite the bar for future handsets.
Now, we’ve got its successor: the Moto G5.
How does it fare against the precedent of its predecessor? And can it hold a candle to well-equipped rivals such as the OnePlus 3T? Read on for our first impressions.
Moto G5: a metal machine with a pretty screen
Pick up the G5 and you’ll immediately feel the difference from the G4: it’s had the metal treatment - and the G5 is all the better for it.
It’s still a rectangle with a screen, but it’s actually one of the best phones you can hold right now, with subtle curves on the back and rounded bezels making it a perfect fit for the average hand. An uncluttered frontage is a welcome sight, too, with just a single central button that doubles up as a fingerprint reader - which was near-instant.
What’s more, that metal back adds a cool-touch sensation usually associated with more premium handsets. Throw in a 5-inch panel with a 1080p resolution (equivalent to 440ppi) and you’ve got the core of what a good phone should be: simple, subtle and enjoyable to use.
Sure, it’s not vastly different in the looks department to the G4 - and the screen resolution hasn’t changed - but, then, that phone was hardly ugly. It’s not something you’ll be desperate to show your mates, but the G5 is exactly the sort of device that you’ll happily keep for years.
From the back, the new G5 is somewhere between an HTC 10 and a Lumia 1020 (with that circular camera surround) - and that’s no bad thing. It’s plainer, yes, than other flagships out there - but it’s also less likely to go out of fashion.
Moto G5: power that packs a punch
Boot up the G5 and it immediately feels zippy. A Snapdragon 430 chip takes care of business, with no noticeable lag or overheating in the limited hands-on time we spent with the new Moto.
In fact, that 1.4GHz octa-core chip - alongside 2GB RAM - makes tasks as breezy as we’ve come to expect from Moto hardware. Until we benchmark it against higher-end handsets it’s impossible to be definitive, but the G5 certainly felt like a phone that wouldn’t struggle with multitasking, mobile games and the rest.
Actions felt fluid on a screen that seemed both bright and colourful - though lighting made a true judgement a little difficult - while Android’s new split-screen mode felt natural and seamless across 5 inches.
All of which bodes especially well for the G5, given its €199 price tag - likely to translate to £169 in the UK.
Moto G5: battery, quickly boosted
Power’s nothing without stamina, of course, and decent battery life is something we’ve come to expect from the Moto range.
Thankfully, that seems likely to continue with the G5. While we weren’t able to test this at the Lenovo stand at MWC (all of the handsets were plugged in), a 2800mAh should see the G5 just about last the day.
While that capacity is smaller than what we saw on the G4, it's still a fair amount given the 1080p screen - and the latest Moto mobile also benefits from 10W fast-charging, that should see it juiced with hours of power in double time.
Still, a full impression of the G5’s real-world battery performance will need to wait until our full review of the handset.
Moto G5: a camera to care about
Like the G4, the G5 packs a 13MP snapper on the rear - though this one’s been treated to phase-detection autofocus, which should make snapping quicker and sharper.
We tried it out in the exhibition hall and it seemed both speedy and adept at balancing colour, even in low-light. That said, shooting conditions were far from optimal, and we weren’t able to lift any sample shots from the device, so this is something else we’ll be keen to get to grips with in our full review.
We did manage to try the LED flash, and it was plenty bright enough to make a nearby visitor grimace, while the f/2.0 aperture helped achieve quick shutter speeds for blur-free pictures.
As for video, you’ll get Full HD recording on the G5 which, tried briefly, seems good enough for social sharing.
It’s not stuff to rival high-end handsets, such as the iPhone 7 or Samsung Galaxy S7, but, for the price point, our early impression is that the G5’s camera will do for most, with images plenty pretty enough for sharing and printing.
Moto G5: Space, OS and the rest
As for the other hardware, the G5 is a pretty tight package. Admittedly, 16GB of storage space won’t go far, but there’s microSD support there, which is probably one of the things keeping the price so low.
There’s a headphone jack, too, while you’ll charge it via micro-USB rather than USB-C. Quite why Lenovo opted not to stick the next-gen C port on the G5 isn’t clear, but it’s a slight frustration on a handset that otherwise feels like it could fight a fair few flagships.
The Moto G5 runs Android 7.0 Nougat, so you’ll get all the nice bits of Google’s interface - albeit not the latest 7.1 build - and it runs a clutter-free treat. The app drawer opens fluidly, with task-switching and split-screen suffering from no lag or noticeable delay.
You’ll also get some of Moto’s treats, too, with Actions - Moto’s gesture customisation app - making a welcome return.
Moto G5 initial verdict
As has largely been the case since the G-series’ inception, the Moto G5 seems to be a stellar budget mobile.
It’s not doing much new, granted, but it’s been tweaked in plenty of the right places over the G4 to make it feel like a phone that’s worth more than €199. While you won’t mistake it for a £500 handset, it’s certainly got more of a premium feel to it than the G4.
Certain omissions and design decisions - particularly that micro-USB port and limited storage - do detract slightly from the otherwise solid mobile experience that the G5 offers, but it still remains a stellar all-rounder, at least on first hold.
It’ll take our full review to detail camera performance and that all-important battery life - but we’ve got high hopes for the G5 as yet another Moto of budget brilliance.
Don’t go thinking we’ve forgotten the G5 Plus. The G5’s bigger sibling - sliding in with a 5.2-inch screen - looks largely similar to the G5, but carries a few tricks that set it apart.
On power and performance, the Plus packs a 2GHz Snapdragon 625 chip and 3GB RAM which should give it the leap on the G5, while the cell has a 3000mAh capacity to cope with that slightly bigger screen.
More importantly, the Plus benefits from TurboPower charging - which supposedly means six hours of juice in just 15 minutes, though we weren’t able to test this out.
Finally, the Plus drops a megapixel - with a resolution of 12MP - but offers a wider aperture of f/1.7 which should make for excellent low-light performance. It certainly seemed that way in our early experiences, and we’re interested to try the two phones side-by-side.
Otherwise, the phones are roughly the same - though the Plus will set you back €279 for the 32GB edition. Next to one another, it feels less like an upgraded G5, more like a phone for a different kind of user - and we’re intrigued to review it fully.