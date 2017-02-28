Scoop up the Miix 320 and there’s no escaping that this is a budget machine: the shell is largely plastic and, pulling the screen from the keyboard base, there’s a bit of flex in the whole unit that sets it below the metal-bodied convertibles of Dell and HP.

Still, it’s a relatively slim machine - with a depth of 17.5mm - that feels like it’s built to travel. While it might lack finesse (the bezel around the screen, for example, is huge), the Miix 320 feels like a machine you’d happily stick in your rucksack and not worry about.

Tug the tablet from the keyboard base and you’ll get a 9mm-slim 10.1-inch screen. With a resolution of 1920 by 1200 it’s good enough for everyday use, though it seemed to lack the pop and brightness of more expensive siblings and devices such as the iPad Pro, while the coating was both prone to smears and oddly resistive to finger movements. This was all under display conditions, though, so we’ll need to test it in a real-world setting for a full impression.

As a combined device, the unit weighs in at a little more than 1KG which, while lighter than a Dell XPS 13, is significantly heavier than a 9.7-inch iPad Pro (which weighs in at just 444g), despite that plastic build.

All the same, at at US$199 is tough to complain too much about a bit of chunk on an otherwise durable-feeling - if uninspiring - machine that offers both physical keys and a touchscreen experience.