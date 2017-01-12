A different beast to Google’s own AI assistant, the Sense Companion - running via Android 7.0 Nougat - is designed to smarten up how your phone works on a day-to-day basis. It’ll check your calendar and monitor your battery to make sure has the juice to survive a late one, tell you to leave for work early if the trains are borked and learn who your real friends are so its notifications actually count for something.

To that end, the Ultra’s second screen is dedicated to making use of the Sense Companion, and will populate itself with your favourite apps and contacts amongst other things. Sounds like a gimmick, right? We’re a little uncertain ourselves.

For an AI assistant to be a phone’s MVP it has to be really, really good. Not just a slightly better version of Apple’s Siri, which is barely as smart as your average Premier League footballer. Having only spent an hour with the HTC U Ultra, it’s impossible to know which way this one will go.

From what we’ve seen so far, HTC is really going all out with the Ultra. Especially with regards to its voice integration. This phone has four always-on microphones to enable ‘biometric voice unlock’ - which is a fancy way of saying your phone will unlock when it hears your voice and not your mate’s - and other voice-enabled tasks.