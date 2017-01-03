EMUI hater or not, what made the Honor 5X a disappointment was its fairly slow performance. The 6X doesn’t seem to have the same problem.

It feels as fast as the Moto G, its nemesis, most of the time. There’s no crippling lag, no delay to keyboard inputs and apps don’t take an annoyingly long time to load.

The 6X has a HiSilicon Kirin 655 CPU, one made by Honor’s parent company Huawei. It’s fairly similar to the Snapdragon 616 used in the Honor 5X, but revs a lot harder.

It has four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at a very snappy 2.1GHz, and another four at 1.7GHz. This is paired with 3GB of fast DDR4 RAM, which is a lot for the price. In Geekbench 4 it scores 3246 points, well above the 2700-odd you might get from a Moto G4.

Performance isn't perfect, though. Day-to-day it’s great, but gaming cred is a bit limited. The Kirin 655 uses a Mali-T830MP2 graphics chip, and with certain games it struggles a bit on account of the 1080p resolution.

Play Asphalt 8 and the game automatically switches to the ‘High’ graphics setting. However, it’s a bit choppy like this. Drop down to ‘Medium’ and it’s a lot more fun. Perhaps that’s no great sacrifice, as the game still looks good, but the Motorola Moto G can handle games like Asphalt 8 maxed-out much better. It’s a shame HiSilicon cheaped-out with the Kirin 655 GPU.

The speaker doesn’t offer a consolation prize either. While there are two grilles on the bottom of the 6X, there’s only a driver behind one of them and neither the tone nor the volume is particularly impressive.

It dismally fails the ultimate phone speaker test: making a podcast audible while you’re boiling the kettle for a cuppa. No chance.