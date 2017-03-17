I really, really wanted FlatOut 4 to be good. So many modern racing games take themselves too seriously, and Total Insanity offers the promise of a destructive something different.

For those unfamiliar with the series, FlatOut is all about carnage in cars - from nerfing fellow racers into violent crashes to performing stunts that see your ragdoll driver flying through the windscreen.

It’s not highbrow, then, but the games of old, though frequently flawed, offered fun in spades.

FlatOut 4 is very much of that ilk. It’s far from flawless - in fact, it offers roughly as much frustration as it does fun - but there are also many moments that will make you laugh maniacally as you nitro blast over the line and obliterate your rivals.

Want the gory details? Read on for our full review of FlatOut 4: Total Insanity.