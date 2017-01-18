HTC U Ultra vs Google Pixel XL: the weigh-in

This is an odd one. See, while the Pixel is easily the most Google phone that Google has ever released, HTC was actually behind a lot of it.

What’s more, we think the Pixel XL is rather good. No, the design isn’t revolutionary and yes, it’s pretty costly, but it’s still a stellar phablet with a solid software offering.

All of which means that HTC’s own U Ultra has to live up to a benchmark set - in part - by itself.

Can it? Well, first impressions suggest it just well might, with a striking design and nifty features intimating that HTC is back in the big leagues.

Until we fully review the U Ultra, of course, there’s no way of knowing for sure how it stacks up next to the XL. That said, we can pitch the two against one another in a battle of specs and first impressions - which is exactly what you can read below.