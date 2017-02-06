The biggest reason for Dell’s renaissance? Its laptops actually don’t look as though they’ve been made for Slough-based sales executives anymore. Much like Apple’s MacBook Airs, the XPS range is built from an alluring aluminium shell, while its lush insides are a carbon fibre affair. Basically, the XPS 15 is lovely thing to look at by any standard.

Most of that is to do with its stunning 15.6in InfinityEdge display, which is good as any laptop screen you can get your hands on. With a 4K, 3840 x 2160 resolution it’s great for whatever you’re you’re doing. Text is pin-sharp and easy to read when you’re editing documents, while snatching half an hour with an episode of Rick and Morty on your lunch break is brilliant fun.

Unless you’re streaming YouTube in QHD or editing video, you probably won’t take much advantage of those 4K capabilities. That means you should probably settle for a cheaper Full HD model, which retains the same max brightness of 350 nits for brilliant viewing angles - even on a particularly sunny day.

You’ll also miss out on touchscreen capabilities this way as well, although we didn’t use the ours all too much. Fewer smudges that way, you see.

From a pure design perspective, Dell’s InfinityEdge screens are truly impressive as well. Why? They’ve got a super-thin 0.5mm bezel around their top, left and righthand edges. In comparison, the bezels on Apple’s new MacBook Pro can be up to double the size.

Make no mistake, this is a premium bit of kit. One that’ll happily squeeze into a packed rucksack at just 17mm thick. That said, portability isn’t its strong point. Depending on how much you spend on your XPS 15 model, it can weigh almost 2kg. Indeed that’s how the XPS 15 we tested stacked up and it was a right faff to carry around on the regular. Still at least you’re given plenty of ports to get your work done. These include a HDMI slot, two USB connectors, a headphone port and a SD card reader.