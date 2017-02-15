Gadgets often like to gravitate towards a sweet spot of size and features, and so it is with compact system cameras (CSCs).
These mirrorless snappers trade the bulky optical viewfinder found in DSLRs for a form that helps them box in similar weight categories to compact cameras.
DSLR traditionalist Canon was a little slow out of the CSC blocks compared to fast starters like Fujifilm and Olympus, but the EOS M6 is here to provide a super-compact alternative.
That’s because the M6 not only ditches optical viewfinders, but an electronic viewfinder too – which results in a small CSC with DSLR-like photographic powers. So does it hit that sweet spot of pro photography in your jacket pocket? We played around with one to find out.
For big pockets only
The EOS M6 is effectively a beefy compact with all the juicy innards of Canon’s entry-level DSLRs, including a 24.2MP APS-C sensor. It’s smaller and lighter than the EOS M5, yet in the hand it still strangely feels like a DSLR.
This is largely because of the textured grip that’s a bit of a Canon trademark – a deep groove for easy handling, which is something you don’t always get with mirrorless cameras. So while it definitely feels bulkier than a compact (think coat pocket rather than jeans-friendly), it avoids the CSC pitfall of feeling like a slippery eel.
Size vs missing viewfinder
Of course, this smaller size isn’t because Canon managed to borrow Wayne Szalinski’s shrinking gun – the EOS M6 has shed grams and bulk by ditching a built-in electronic viewfinder (EVF).
This means it’s aimed very much at smartphone upgraders rather than DSLR augmenters, who’ll miss the viewfinder’s ability to let you frame shots, particularly when outside in the sun.
Still, the M6 isn’t completely anti-viewfinder – splash out an extra £220 and you can get a compatible one called the EVF-DC2 (see above). Weighing it at only 29g, it’s very nicely designed and worked incredibly well in our play with it, largely thanks to a 120fps refresh rate that ensures there’s no noticeable lag.
Beginner-friendly controls
So what’s the M6 actually like to use? In the main, very easy. The exposure dial is great and securely locks into place between each setting, like you’re shifting between some nicely calibrated bike gears.
The mode dial is a bit trickier, as it’s set quite deeply into the top panel. But the tilting LCD touchscreen, while a bit plasticky, works well and is capable of flipping round into some unusual angles. There’ll be no holding it above the festival crowd and just hoping for the best.
Canon EOS M6 first impressions
While not exactly a new breed of CSC – cameras like the Panasonic GF1 were ditching electronic viewfinders for smaller bodies way back in 2009 – the M6 is a compact, beginner-friendly route into Canon’s high-end snappery.
If you don’t need that viewfinder, the intuitive controls, flexible screen and DSLR-like sensor could make it a tempting sub-£750 option for anyone looking to take a step up from Instagram. We’ll bring you the full review as soon as Canon drops one into our camera bag.