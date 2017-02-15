Gadgets often like to gravitate towards a sweet spot of size and features, and so it is with compact system cameras (CSCs).

These mirrorless snappers trade the bulky optical viewfinder found in DSLRs for a form that helps them box in similar weight categories to compact cameras.

DSLR traditionalist Canon was a little slow out of the CSC blocks compared to fast starters like Fujifilm and Olympus, but the EOS M6 is here to provide a super-compact alternative.

That’s because the M6 not only ditches optical viewfinders, but an electronic viewfinder too – which results in a small CSC with DSLR-like photographic powers. So does it hit that sweet spot of pro photography in your jacket pocket? We played around with one to find out.