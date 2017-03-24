Aside from the MIA headphone port, you’d be hard-pressed to pick the iPhone 7 Plus from a lineup of 6S Pluses - well, from the front at any rate.

There’s barely any difference at all, with the biggest being that the Home button isn’t actually a button now. It’s still got fingerprint-sensing TouchID smarts that work just as swiftly as those on last year’s phone, but it now sits flush to the phone.

To make up for it no longer being a proper pressable button, it's been kitted out with Apple’s Taptic engine, a feature which first showed up in the new Macbook trackpad and Apple Watch. Here it uses haptic feedback to mimic the feel of an actual click - and it mostly works. It’ll definitely take some getting used to - mainly due to it feeling as if you’re clicking in the whole bottom of the phone, rather than just the button. But you can tweak it to make it more or less ‘clicky’, and we suspect that after a few weeks with it you'll barely remember a time when it felt any different.

Flip the iPhone 7 Plus over, of course, and you’ll instantly spot the twin camera sensors, along with the stealthy antenna lines that have been bumped closer to the top and bottom.

Compared to the ultra-glossy Jet Black iPhone 7, the matte black 7 Plus does a great job of hiding fingerprints. You won’t be constantly wiping it down, making it the perfect colour to pick if you’re the low maintenance type. Old favourites Silver, Gold and Rose Gold all make a return too.

The biggest of all changes to the iPhone 7 Plus' build, though, is one you won't actually be able to spot: it's waterproof. Yes, you can now, finally, give the iPhone a bit of a dunking. Like its little brother, the iPhone 7 Plus is IP67 water-resistant, which means it can be submerged in up to 1m of water for up to 30 minutes.

You're unlikely to do that with it - what would be the point? - but more realistically you'll be able to soundtrack your shower with a Spotify singalong. And even more realistically, an accidental trip down the U-bend won’t mean a trip back to the Apple Store.