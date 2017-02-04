realMyst opens with you discovering a book under a starlit sky, prodding a suspiciously video-like picture on the last page, and being rudely whisked away to a seemingly deserted island world.

You awake on a dock, next to a sunken ship, with absolutely no idea what to do next – and realMyst isn’t helping.

That’s because this is decidedly old-school gaming, a port of a remake of PC adventure Myst, which smashed out people’s brains way back in the mid-1990s. Your only option is to start poking around and see what you discover.