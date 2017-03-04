That said, the app is in a sense demanding, even if it’s broadly intuitive. When staring at a blank surface, you must simultaneously consider instruments, components, and a potential composition. Even those well-versed in music apps may initially flail.

Smartly, though, KRFT ships with demos that show off its range. With Honey you get a futuristic keyboard, comprising single-note fill modules, and dials for manipulating sounds live. Caffeine is a full track to remix on the fly.

There are some limitations to the system, however. KRFT is currently a closed box, lacking Audiobus and IAA support, and the only way to get songs out of it is to record live playback and export the resulting saved AAC. Still, for the performance-oriented and anyone who likes the idea of creating music and unique digital instruments to play them, KRFT’s a fiver well spent.

KRFT is available for iOS.