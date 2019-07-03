With its Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, complete with 6GB RAM, the Mi 9 SE blows its 2019 midrange competition out of the water when it comes to horsepower. That isn’t just reflected in the benchmarks - real-world performance has been excellent in our time with the phone too.

Playing games on the SE is mightily smooth, and thanks to its Super AMOLED screen, colours pop fantastically. There’s no microSD card slot, however, there is a dual-SIM card slot which is handy. In addition, you can pick it up with either 64GB or 128GB storage, which will be ample space for most.

A few other niggles - the phones mono-speaker is very easy to cover up, so gamers who play with their phone in landscape orientation, definitely hook up some Bluetooth headphones.

On the topic of gaming, the way Xiaomi Mi 9 SE crops the top portion of the screen to hide the notch is a bit ugly - right angles at the top, curves at the bottom, it just doesn’t work - hopefully Xiaomi will fix this in an update.

Meanwhile, the fingerprint scanner is under the display, which is a treat given the phone’s price, though it isn’t as quick to unlock as rear-mounted scanners, so might frustrate less patient users. We’d suggest activating face unlock so the two can work in tandem to get you into your Mi 9 SE in double time.

Finally, there’s no headphone jack, so anyone precious about that will want to look elsewhere.

As for the battery, the 3070mAh capacity battery isn’t big, but the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE still got us through a full day with 15% or so left in the tank. It’s far from a longevity champion but is good enough for all but the most hardcore users. The 18W fast charging is also handy, powering up the phone from 0-100% in just shy of an hour and a half.