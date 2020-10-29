Win an epic collection of Korg music-making kit worth £1225

Everyone knows creating a home office is a thinly veiled excuse for designing a den full of tech – and what better way to become the next Kraftwerk, Chemical Brothers or Beethoven (the Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure version) than with a stunning synthesizer setup from legendary Japanese music manipulators Korg?

They’ve given us four exceptional sound-bending machines to give to one lucky winner, including the most talked - about synth of 2020, the Wavestate ( RRP £699), which can produce everything from blockbuster movie soundscapes to hard - hitting dance music.

The new Volca Sample (£158) provides endless possibilities mangling samples and creating new music, then t here’s an NTS-1 self-assembly pocket synth kit (£99) from Korg’s DIY brand NuTekt , and finally a n HA-S headphone amplifier kit (£269) , featuring the latest in va lve tech. Enter now – and check out shop.korg.co.uk/stuff for more awesome music - making inspiration.

