Win 1 of 4 Libratone Zipp 2 speakers

If, having won one of these Libratone Zipp 2 smart speakers, you decide to give it away as a late Christmas present, just wait for them to unwrap it and realise it’s not that rare bottle of Scotch they were after.

Watch them unzip the removable fabric grille from its fine cylindrical exterior to reveal that, no, it’s still a speaker... well the joke’s on you, reader. Because if we’re a nation of shopkeepers, the Danes are a race of audiophiles, and you’ve just passed up one of their finest exports.

You see, the Zipp 2 is a portable smart speaker with Alexa voice control, AirPlay 2 multiroom capabilities, Spotify Connect streaming and more. It’s 100 % wireless, with punchy 360 ° sound and 12 hours’ battery time , and you can pair 10 of them at a time – all with colourful swappable covers – for a home-filling concerto. We’ve got four of them up for grabs in our latest competition – just answer the Danish-themed question on the link here, and in the meantime visit libratone.com for more.