A trio of rear lenses might not be headline news in itself, but the gimbal keeping the X60 Pro's 48MP main snapper stable certainly is. Older Vivo phones have used one before, but the underlying tech has been upgraded this time around. It promises crisp stills and ultra-smooth videos that put typical OIS systems to shame.

There are two levels of stabilisation to choose from when shooting video, with the smoothest 'Super anti-shake' mode locked to 1080p and exclusive to the main sensor. The other two lenses rely on EIS.

It's not able to completely strip out shake from walking footage, but does a very good job, and stationary shots are even more stable. Stand still while panning the phone and the resulting footage looks impressively smooth. Unless you're chasing truly professional clips, you can do without a handheld gimbal with one of these in your pocket.

On the stills front, the massive f/1.48 aperture ensures there's no shortage of light hitting the sensor and helps keep noise to a minimum. Pixel-binning produces 12MP shots, with excellent dynamic range, but only average detail at this price. Things look pretty good on the surface, but zoom in and there's a lack of clarity that rival handsets manage to capture. Colours are undeniably vibrant, to the point of being over-saturated in a lot of scenes. Pictures might jump off the screen, but they aren't exactly true-to-life.

It copes rather well in low light, even in the standard camera mode, with some rapid image processing that balances detail and exposure - but colours are still a little too vivid. Noise does begin to creep in, but the stabilisation ensures sharpness is preserved. The dedicated night mode preserves even more clarity, but at the expense of realism on the exposure front.

The main camera is partnered with a 13MP ultrawide and 13MP telephoto zoom fixed at 2x. That doesn't sound like much when rivals manage 5x, but it otherwise delivers sharp, detailed and well-exposed images. Neither are a match to the main sensor for overall detail or colour consistency. Digital zoom, as ever, isn't going to compete with a dedicated telephoto, with a noticeable drop-off in definition beyond 3x.

The wide-angle is the hidden gem at this price point, with great colour balance, sharpness and dynamic range. It also doubles as a macro lens, letting you get impressively close to subjects and retaining plenty of detail.

While it largely keeps pace with similarly-priced rivals, and even beats them on the shake-free video front, the X60 Pro can't quite match proper flagships for either image clarity or lens flexibility.