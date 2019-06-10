We dubbed the original UE Wonderboom a “grapefruit wearing a corset” and when you find such a winning look, why change?

It’s the size and weight of what feels like a perfect baking potato. One which has been airbrushed to hide any lumps or bumps, yet there’s nothing fluffy about its insides.

Fully at home bobbing around in water with IP67 water-resistant rating, its “corset” has been upgraded so that it’s dust-proof too. Making it a hit at the beach, typically a place that brings about a sweat from us gadget hoarders.

Up at the top there are three buttons: power, Bluetooth pairing and the central button for pairing speakers for stereo oomph. A single press of this large top button will pause/play and a double press will skip to next track. This is especially handy when you don’t want to rely on your phone as a central control centre.

A new feature which comes to the Wonderboom 2 is the ‘Outdoor Boost’ button at the base. This is designed for when listening al fresco, pushing the frequencies to the top of the speaker so the music isn’t just entertaining insect communities buried in the grass.

There’s a rubber water-sealed flap for the Micro USB charging port. Some might have preferred a USB-C cable, especially as if you’re an Android user as you’re probably already carrying one.

However, it’s hardly something to knock off points for.

The branded chord loop is now flat and elasticated for better grip so you can fling it and hang it anywhere that takes your fancy.

The colours are exceptionally cheerful available in: red, black, blue, grey and ‘just peach’. Each model has accents in a contrasting or complimentary colour on the volume controls adding extra zing.