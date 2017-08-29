Setting up a powerful home Wi-Fi network used to demand something close to a degree in computer science.

Configuring multiple routers and Wi-Fi extenders involved delving deep into settings and fiddling with numbers that no one really understands, apart from hackers and that breed known as ‘networking enthusiasts’.

But the latest raft of mesh Wi-Fi systems has changed all this. Earlier this year I looked at Google Wifi, the tech giant’s solution for a stronger, more stable broadband connection around your home, and I loved it. Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi is a similar solution.

Arguably more elegant in design, it gives you a single main hub (unlike Google’s optional multiple hubs) plus two ‘MeshPoints’ that plug directly into power sockets, amplifying your broadband signal wherever they reside.

Add more MeshPoints (at around £130 each) and you’ll get an even stronger connection, covering your home in Wi-Fi, with no reduction in signal between mesh points.

Bear in mind that if your connection coming in is slow, AmpliFi will do nothing to improve the speed, but it will undoubtedly increase the stability of your connection over using the black box your ISP provided you with.

If you’re finding yourself with dead spots, or just want to be able to use your laptop in the garden, Amplifi could well be for you.