Transparent Sound want you to really get to know your speaker, so much so it includes instructions on how to disassemble the device. This is more than just a gimmick to get audio nerds salivating, it’s central to the company’s philosophy.

According to another Scandinavian design principle, things should be made to last and so the Transparent Speaker is designed to become better over time by swapping out components if they stop working or new technologies become available – this is a speaker is for life, not just for Christmas.

It also means you have the ability to add plug-in upgrades to your Transparent Speaker, such as an Amazon Alexa Echo Input for voice smarts and multiroom capabilities – although the sharp-minded among you will realise this means they don’t have them in the first place.

Indeed, this is a basic Bluetooth speaker in every sense of the word – no Apple AirPlay 2, no Chromecast, no built-in streaming services, no battery, and there isn’t even an app. Some will find the lack of features baffling for £900, others will thrive on the blank canvas for continually adding the latest connected components.

In practice taking the speaker apart is child’s play and you don’t need to be a certified electrician to get to grips with it. It also gives you another use for those white gloves, plus retrofitting your own features can be pretty empowering.