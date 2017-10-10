Popping open the top of the bike body just takes a twist of the key, but the lock is placed below the seat - it's awkward to get to when you're sat on it, especially when you've got a full face helmet obstructing your peripheral vision.

That's annoying, because it's the only way to access the storage compartment - which barely has room for a smartphone, your wallet and your house keys.

It's here that you'll find the removable battery - which is convenient, seeing how I live in a fourth floor flat and don't own ridiculously long extension leads. Tricky to steal an electric bike without a battery in it, too. Sure, it's heavy, weighing close to 10kg, but it's not so bad that you won't be able to carry it from the car park to your house or office.

Getting the thing out requires another key turn, this time above the battery storage compartment. You've also got to flip a fuse and detach a power cord - it's all very DIY. There's room here for a second battery, effectively doubling your maximum range from 25 to 50 miles, but this means pulling over and swapping the power supply manually.

Also, that estimate is a best case scenario - my 15 mile commute left me with a little under 40% charge remaining, so I’d be wary of attempting more than 20 miles between top-ups.

The sizeable charging adaptor is chunkier than a typical laptop power brick, and will only fit inside the bike if you don't have a second battery installed. If I was using this bike full time, I'd probably want an adaptor at either end of my commute, to save lugging it around.

It took about six hours to charge the battery from empty, which is fine if you’ll be riding to and from an office. Not so great for bike couriers and delivery riders, though. The adaptor’s cooling fan gets pretty noisy too - definitely keep it in another room when you’re trying to sleep.