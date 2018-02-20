Around back, the 23MP snapper has one of the highest pixel counts you’ll find in a phone - which is no surprise, seeing how Sony makes the sensors for most of the industry. You’re going to keep the best stuff for yourself, right?

The bigger news is up front: a 16MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, to stop shaky hands from ruining your shots, paired with a secondary 8MP, 120° field-of-view snapper to squeeze more into every shot - or more friends into each selfie. There’s even an LED flash for low-light shooting.

Swapping between sensors just takes a tap in Sony’s camera app, and the physical shutter button means you don’t need to finger flexibility of a yoga instructor to take photos. Give it a squeeze on the home screen and it’ll launch the camera app, too.

It does a great job when you feed it enough light, with OIS keeping facial features looking crisp and detailed. The LED flash can be a bit harsh, but makes all the difference to those late-night club selfies. What would have been a grainy mess without assistance is suddenly sharp and clear.

The wide-angle shots don’t show the same clarity, but the wide angle lens means you can get three people into the frame instead of just one.

For more traditional shooting, the rear camera packs in plenty of detail into each shot, with vibrant colours, but only when there’s enough light. Focusing can take a while when it gets dark, and unlike the front camera, there’s no OIS here. If you’re not careful, it’s all too easy to blur your shots. Overly aggressive noise reduction can strip out detail, too, leaving things a little muted.

The manual HDR mode makes all the difference, handling a variety of exposures better than the default Superior Auto mode, and adding extra vibrance to each snap. This would be fine if it was speedy to save your shots, but similarly-priced rivals are much more responsive.

You really have to use the front camera more than the rear one to get the most from the XA2 Ultra. For selfies, it’s got a real edge over its rivals, but the rear snapper just isn’t all that impressive.