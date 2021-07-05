Speed might have been king last year, but this time around Sony has focused on flexibility, giving the Xperia 1 III a pericopic telephoto lens on top of the existing selection of snappers.

Moving lens elements mean the one sensor can deliver two separate focal lengths, swapping between 70mm and 105mm (essentially 2.9x and 4.4x optical zoom) without any hit to image quality. It means you get four focal lengths to play with from three cameras, instead of needing four bespoke sensors like Samsung does for the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The 27mm, 16mm ultrawide and variable telephoto each use a 12MP sensor with dual pixel PDAF, partnered with a 3D time-of-flight sensor for real-time autofocus and object tracking. The main and zoom lenses also get optical image stabilisation, and the whole camera array uses a Zeiss T* lens coating, which helps cut down on light flares and unwanted reflections.

That sounds like a lot to take in, but Sony has made things easier for 2021 with a streamlined camera app. The Xperia 1 II had two separate apps, with all the clever stuff hidden in Camera Pro, but now there's just one, which defaults to a Basic shooting mode for point-and-shoot snaps. An onscreen mode button lets you quickly switch to the more advanced Auto, Program and Manual modes for fine-grain adjustment.

Photography fans will have a field day with the number of options, from shutter speed and continuous shooting to metering modes and eye-tracking autofocus, but there's plenty here for more novice users too. The Basic mode lets you choose between zoom levels rather than focal lengths, and puts bokeh blur and continuous shooting just a tap away. Still, you'd only be scratching the surface if you only use the Basic mode, at which point you have to ask whether such a capable camera is right for you.

Rather than mess around with pixel-binning and downsampling using sensors with massive pixel counts, Sony has stuck with its tried-and-tested 12MP sensors, which can be processed at such blinding speed you can shoot at an uninterrupted 20 frames per second. For shooting action scenes, few smartphones get anywhere close to matching the Xperia.

All three sensors deliver excellent clarity, with an impressive amount of natural bokeh from the 70mm lens in particular. Detail does begin to drop off once you push beyond 105mm and into digital territory, even with some clever processing algorithms lending a helping hand, meaning the Galaxy S21 Ultra's 10x optical snapper still has the edge for zoom, but in many scenes the Xperia is on par with both Samsung and Apple's best efforts. Having autofocus on the ultrawide snapper even gives it an edge over the latest iPhone.

Sony's smartphones usually stick to more true-to-life colours, and that's still the case here. It can make some scenes look flatter than they might on rival handsets, with muted HDR processing, although it's more realistic than the overdone efforts of Apple and Samsung. Exposure is also brilliantly controlled in the Basic and Auto modes. Noise creeps into night mode shots, and Google's algorithms still deliver cleaner images, but unless you're shooting in total darkness, a reasonably steady hand can still get some great results.