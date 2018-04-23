The mid-range can be a dark and dreary place for any product, let alone a TV.

Without the bells and whistles of a flagship or an attention-grabbingly affordable price tag, how are you going to generate excitement?

If you’re the Sony KD-65XF9005 (sweet name, bro), you generate excitement by bringing flagship features within the reach of those of us who don’t have a property portfolio. Features such as a direct LED backlight similar to that of the vastly more expensive Samsung Q9FN.

Or the X1 Extreme engine that was previously only available on Sony’s top-end models and brings with it fancy processing features such as the 4K X-Reality Pro upscaling engine and new X-Motion Clarity motion handling.

Translated into English, what we’ve got here is a TV that offers many of Sony’s most advanced features at a cut-down price. We’re not saying £2300 is chump change but, as you’re about to find out, in the case of the XF9005 it is exceptionally good value.