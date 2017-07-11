As you’ve no doubt gathered from one glance at its price tag, the Sony KD-49XE9005 is not a cheap TV. Although there’s a good handful of great budget 4K tellys kicking around right now, none of them can hold a candle to the size, screen tech and performance of this Sony.

This 49in LCD set comes with High Dynamic Range support, Sony’s much-lauded X1 picture processing brains and support for Google’s app-friendly Android TV operating system. That’s why it’ll set you back over a grand; you’ll struggle to get more more bang for your buck elsewhere.

Since most of its magic is hidden away, the KD-49XE9005 cuts an unassuming figure when propped up at home. Its ultra-thin aluminium bezel falls in line with the best of what Samsung had to offer last year, and it’s a reasonably trim set overall with a 16.9kg weight and dimensions of W122.8 x H77.2 x D25.9 cm. If your better half is worried about an expensive eyesore leering all over their living room, then this Sony’s visage does well to assuage those fears. Even if its power lead does include a sizeable brick that you’ll have to tuck away somewhere.

With four HDMI 2.2 ports, three USB ports, plus ethernet and optical digital audio outputs, setting up your existing home cinema kit with this Sony is no problem either. That’s enough connectivity for a soundbar, TV box, Blu-ray player and two games consoles. While Android TV is by no means a bad platform for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and the like - especially since it gives you built-in Chromecast functionality - it’s a jot more fussy than Samsung’s Tizen OS software. If you’re anything like us, you’ll be using your PlayStation 4 to stream with those apps anyway.