If Sonos is going forth into the world of truly portable music players, then it’s got to offer a cornucopia of delights when it comes to features. And in that respect, it delivers.

The Sonos app immediately found our Roam and the pairing process was a doddle. Either control the Roam straight from your music streaming platform or podcast app, or select AirPlay 2 on your Apple device. When you’re on WiFi, Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant are on voice command duties at the press of a button and use the built-in microphones.

Auto TruePlay, which we saw introduced on the Sonos Move, has benefitted from an upgrade. The Roam will tune its soundstage to suit the environment whether you’re inside or outside. TruePlay won’t be able to perform its magic if the mics are muted, which is worth noting.

One of the new features is Sound Swap, which will switch the audio to the nearest Sonos speaker in the vicinity. Simply press down the play/pause button and the Sonos Roam will ping the sound accordingly, which is especially useful if you’re listening to music indoors and you wish to take it outdoors via the Roam.

Connectivity never lets us down with the ability to switch between Bluetooth and WiFi, so there were never any issues when we returned from the park and wanted to reconnect to our home WiFi. It just worked automatically to the point you don’t really need to think about it at all.

Sonos promises a 10 hour battery life. We reckon it’s slightly shy of that, but were never left music-less. You can keep an eye on battery life via the app, or summon a voice assistant to tell you, but that’ll probably drain your battery even further.

While you do get the aforementioned cable in the box, there’s no charger, so you’ll need to source a 5v/1.5A or 2.1A or more powerful adapter. It takes around 2 hours to get to full charge, but we’d like to have seen some kind of quick-boost charging abilities given that other Bluetooth speakers tend to go for longer.