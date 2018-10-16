So what parts are 4K? The Now TV box can stream YouTube and Netflix in 4K. Previous boxes and sticks didn’t even let you use Netflix, and this is actually the biggest upgrade here, not 4K resolution.

This means Netflix lovers who have a dalliance with Now TV on the side (or vice versa) can finally use this box as their main video streaming source. Like to get Amazon Prime Video involved too? No luck there, but we still count Netflix inclusion as a big win for streamers everywhere.

Now TV’s own content isn’t actually in 4K. It’s still, hilariously, 720p. A quick reminder: Netflix started 4K streaming in 2014.

Sky is so far behind the curve it’s unwittingly retro. However, we still have a lot of time for Now TV.

When you sign up you can choose from its four different plans, which unlock TV, movies, kids’ content and sport. You’ll pay £9.99 a month for the Cinema pass, £7.99 for Entertainment TV, £3.99 for kiddie shows and up to £33.99 a month for Sport. In August 2018 Now TV also added Hayu, which offers a constantly pumping pipe of US reality TV bilge for £3.99 a month. It’s perfect for marinating the brain after a long day at work.

The movies and TV plans get you some content you won’t find elsewhere, and the TV package also lets you watch live TV from Sky channels like Sky One and Atlantic. Easy as it is to pick holes in the tech, Now TV is a cheap way to get a lot of Sky content for much less than Sky Q costs, contract-free. Like Netflix, you just pay month-to-month.

Third-party apps are the other important extra the Now TV box nabs from the underlying Roku software. You can install iPlayer, YouTube, ITV Player, All 4 and Demand 5. Add Netflix and you have a one-stop replacement for a crappy built-in smart TV interface. And it’s a helluva lot cheaper than buying a new TV.

There are other apps too. pluto.tv offers a whole bunch of alternative live TV channels, including one dedicated solely to Mystery Science Theatre 3000, anime streamer Crunchyroll and the 24-hours-of-godliness Divine TV Catholic channel. However, if extra apps are what you want, buy an Amazon box or stick. It has much better goodies on offer, including loads of great games.