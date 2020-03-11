Powered by the brand new Qualcomm Wear 3100 chip, the Falster 3 is able to handle everything you throw at it - and most importantly - without lag. This is because it’s a much more efficient chip than previous versions, offering a better level of performance than seen on the Falster 2, for example, while using less power - something that should also help extend battery life. Speaking of, we found that Skagen’s new watch retained its power for around two days before needing a recharge. While not the best out there, it’s still pretty good by Android Wear standards. Take the Fossil Sport, for instance, which lasts just under a day. This is perhaps a result of better hardware configuration in the Falster 3 as well as it’s battery saving mode, which limits the functionality of the smartwatch Because the touch screen is a nice large size, it’s much easier to use than the smaller screens as seen on rival Android Wear smartwatches, with icons appearing slightly larger, making them easier to tap.

Transitions between apps is nice and smooth, too, which isn’t always the case on some Android Wear devices. *Cough, Fossil Sport, cough*. This is likely thanks to its 8GB of total storage alongside 1 GB RAM, which means users will have even more space to download apps and media, as well as see an overall performance boost.

If you’re a first time Android Wear user, for example, making use of Google Fit and doing the whole ‘tracking a workout’ thing can see you faffing around for a good five minutes before you can begin tracking your activity. This is because it asks you a lot of questions in order to get started and then finding the activity you want to track from the extensive list can be time consuming.

However, over time you can add regular exercises to a favourites list, which offers a shortcut to the activity tracking screen. Also, a customisable ‘tiles’ shortcut can now be accessed by a right swipe from the home screen, connecting you to often-used features more quickly. Things do get easier and faster the more you use this watch, but you might find the learning curve is slightly steeper than, say, an Apple Watch for instance.