Battery life is a passable six hours, which should be enough to combine a depressing daily commute and enthusiastic, post-work gym session.

An in-line mic and controls for music playback and volume are standard issue at this level and you can find them in the small black box that dangles just beneath the right earpiece. It’s a long press on the top or bottom buttons to skip track and a short one to change volume.

Tapping the middle button plays and pauses when you want to answer a call. When they’re not wedged in your ears, you can stop the Frees from flailing around using their magnetic fastening system. It’s a neat idea in theory, but the execution here is a bit fiddly and it doesn’t take a lot of movement to break the bond. Time to go for Plan B, the supplied carry case.

It also feels as though the mic sits a bit too far away from your mouth. During a couple of conversations we struggled to be heard and had to mess about with the positioning.

Thankfully, pairing the Frees with a smartphone is quick and easy. A female voice lets you know when to search for the headphones and she has you connected in no time. She’ll also warn you when there’s less than an hour of battery life left, which is more than some rivals offer.