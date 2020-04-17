Big, expensive TVs - even those masquerading as ‘entry level’ - need to tick quite a few boxes where features are concerned. Samsung knows this, which is why the Q80T is fully loaded.

In terms of connectivity, naturally there’s wifi and an Ethernet socket. There are four HDMI inputs, one of which is eARC equipped and one which will support 4K at 120kHz - the others can deal with 4K at 60Hz, which should see them right for the majority of projected PS5 and Xbox X titles.

There are a couple of USB inputs, and aerial posts for one terrestrial and twin satellite tuners. And there’s a digital optical output too. Samsung is claiming a peak HDR brightness of 1500 nits, which is a 50% increase on last year’s Q70R and an unarguably good thing.

As far as HDR compatibility goes, though, Samsung omits Dolby Vision from its otherwise-complete list. The company might make a strong argument as to why Dolby Vision isn’t necessary - it does, in fact - but it doesn’t alter the fact that consumers like to cover as many bases as possible. It’s not fantastical to imagine someone with well over two grand to spend on a new TV having both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions, and thus having access to content in both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR.

And if Panasonic and Philips can manage to include each and every HDR standard on its top-end TVs, Samsung could too. It just chooses not to.

In audio terms, the Q80T is packing what Samsung’s calling ‘Object Tracking Sound’. This is basically an array of six speaker drivers, four positioned near the bottom of the screen and a couple angled upwards near the top.

This ‘2.2.2’ arrangement (Samsung’s description, not ours) is designed to offer a much wider sonic presentation than is the norm with flatscreen TVs, and nods towards sound following the movement of on-screen action too.