Initial setup of the Q7F (and any other QLED) is brilliantly quick and straightforward, with the set even going as far as automatically recognising the sources you’ve plugged into it and setting up the bundled remote so that it can control them.

The box-fresh settings aren’t perfect, though, so taking a few minutes to tweak the picture is very much time well spent. Firstly, I’d suggest you completely ignore the Dynamic and Natural presets and focus on tweaking the Standard mode. Even this can seem a bit overblown at times, particularly when watching standard TV, so it’s wise to drop the Contrast Enhancer down to its Medium or Low setting and also reduce the Contrast and Sharpness options by a few notches. The motion processing is pretty nasty, too - you’ll want to turn it off completely or manually reduce the Blur Reduction and Judder Reduction to much lower numbers.

You can of course go further than that with the calibration, but changing just those settings will get you an excellent picture for most content. Do bear in mind, though, that HDR content will trigger an HDR version of the mode you’re in, with its own default settings that need to be tweaked or disabled separately.

Seeing as I’ve mentioned HDR content, let’s get straight into how flaming good that looks on the Samsung Q7F. HDR is all about contrast which, contrary to popular belief, isn’t the same as brightness, but the fact that the Samsung’s screen is so bright (1500nits) certainly contributes to making it stunningly, thrillingly punchy with HDR content. Whether you’re watching the 4K Blu-ray of Planet Earth II, Marco Polo on Netflix or Bosch on Amazon Prime Video, the picture pops with vivid colours and pure, bright whites.

Explosions, lens flare and sunrises are what this Samsung was born for, and it illustrates each with breathtaking dynamism. But this is no one-trick pony, and the Q7F excels in the realms of detail and sharpness, too, digging up every last little ounce of nuance and crisply defining every edge. All of which results in an image that’s fabulously lifelike and three-dimensional.

Motion is handled very well, too, even with all of the processing switched off. There’s a small amount of blurring, but only enough to avoid the soap opera effect, and there’s no judder at any point.

There’s no getting around the fact that this or any other QLED, unlike an OLED, relies on a backlight for its brightness, and because this is an edge-lit design essentially the whole panel has to have its brightness raised just to light something in the middle of the screen. You’ll notice this most during titles or credits, when a couple of white words in the centre result in the whole panel turning from inky black to dark grey, but it’s obviously happening a lot of the time and means that while the colours and whites are punchier than you’d get from an LG OLED, the blacks are less black. Truth be told, the gap between the whitest white and the blackest black isn’t vastly different whether you choose the Q7F or an OLED; it’s that the starting points are in different places.

Ultimately, the OLED approach is more natural, but no-one will blame you if your tastes lean more to the punchy, vivid end of the spectrum, and the Q7F’s backlight is at least completely uniform, with none of the clouding or other inconsistencies that often afflict LCD TVs. Viewing angles aren’t amazing, though, with colours fading and blacks greying when you’re watching from the sides. It’s certainly not bad compared to most LCD TVs and the image is always very watchable, but an OLED will serve you better if you’ve got a lounge full of people watching TV together. On the other hand, reflections are kept well in check by the Q7F, making it a good performer in a brightly lit room.

The only other issue is that standard-def content looks really rather rough on this Samsung, with fuzzy edges, murky details and lurid colours rather ruining the viewing experience. Honestly, though, how much standard-def stuff do you actually watch these days?