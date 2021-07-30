The LSP9T is an ultra-short throw projector, which means it can produce a huge image on your wall from just a few centimetres away. Where traditional projectors would require a few metres of separation to create a 130in picture, The Premiere can do it over a distance of just 238mm. And it can create a 100in image on a surface – its minimum picture size – from a mere 113mm away.

This design eliminates a lot of the setup issues often associated with projectors: there’s no need to worry about viewers’ heads blocking the image, or risk tripping over snaking cables running from one side of your room to the other. But it also means you need to place the projector in quite a specific way.

We experienced some frustrations getting the picture to precisely fit our wall-mounted screen. The Premiere has feet which can be raised or lowered to tweak its angle. After a bit of tinkering, we managed to achieve a decent fit. It's also possible to alter the keystoning (the proportions and perspective of the projected image) through the settings menu to further perfect the picture.

The Premiere itself has an attractive minimalist design, even if it’s quite large and heavy. In plain white, it looks more like a large games console or squat soundbar than a projector – and that's a positive thing. While most projectors are better hidden out of sight – or mounted on the ceiling – The Premiere's design fits inoffensively with most home decor.

Connectivity reinforces The Premiere’s lifestyle aspirations. In addition to Ethernet, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, you get an aerial input (there’s a TV tuner built into the projector), an optical audio output and USB, plus three HDMIs – one of which supports eARC, so its capable of carrying a Dolby Atmos or DTS:X audio passthrough.

That's an impressive haul, even if it’s a little disappointing that the HDMI inputs don’t support the variable refresh rates offered by the latest generation of games consoles. The connections are all located on the wall-facing side of the projector, which helps to hide messy cables, even if it makes access a bit tricky when you want to plug in something new.