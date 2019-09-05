Aluminium is back. Last year Samsung flirted with glass backs in tablets like the Galaxy Tab S4, but the Galaxy Tab S6’s back is all-aluminium.

We’re glad. Aluminium may, bizarrely, be seen as a way to cheap out in phones, but it really does seem the best material for a tablet. The Tab S6 feels fantastic, and looks good to boot. Big panes of glass can seem a bit too fragile, even clinical.

The effect of the aluminium here is very iPad-like, but this tablet is a different shape. iPads are kinda squat, thanks to their 4:3 aspect screens. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 has a 16:10 screen, so either seems taller or more widescreen, depending on how you hold the thing.

There’s an unusual part on the back too. A little shallow groove is where the stylus lives. A magnet keeps it in place and a wireless charging panel recharges the stylus’s battery.

Just like the Note 10+, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6’s S-Pen stylus is wireless. The button can fire off all sorts of commands when far away (well, a few metres away) from the actual screen. We’ve hardly been begging for a wireless tablet stylus, but it might come in handy as a camera or music controller.

This thing is pretty feature-packed. But there are a couple of missing bits. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 does not have a headphone jack: pretty annoying. There’s no official water resistance. No surprise there, as very few tablets are rugged.

It doesn’t have a side fingerprint scanner like the Galaxy Tab 5e either. But that’s because there’s one built into the screen. This is the first tablet we’ve used with one.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 also has a microSD slot, and optional 4G. It has just about everything, bar a headphone jack.

There’s even a cracking set of speakers. Much like the Galaxy Tab S5e, there are four drivers tuned by headphone maestro AKG. These are louder, bassier and beefier than the average tablet speaker. Side-by-side with the S5e there’s not a huge difference in sound quality but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 does have slightly better mids and bass.

It’s a big bonus for apps like Netflix and YouTube. The speakers are great for gaming too, although you’ll probably find you block them accidentally a lot. Partially block them and it feels a bit like an angry insect is buzzing away under your fingers.