Samsung recently revealed its latest wireless earbuds alongside the new Galaxy S10 range, but can they take on Apple’s AirPods?

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds are 30% smaller than the Samsung Gear IconX earbuds and at £139, they’re also cheaper than their chunkier predecessor.

Due to arrive in March, Samsung’s rival to Apple AirPods can also be snapped up for free when pre-ordering handsets from the Galaxy S10 range but there’s no word on how long that deal will stick around, so get in quick if you like a freebie.

Designed primarily for use with the Galaxy range, the Buds will also work with non-Samsung handsets running Android 5.0 and above. And while Samsung doesn’t like to advertise it too much, the Buds will also work with iPhones, albeit without some of the fancier features.