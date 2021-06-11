First things first: the Samsung 50AU9000 (like every 4K HDR Samsung TV ever made) goes without Dolby Vision HDR. This is a pity, no two ways about it, if for no other reason than the Netflix app is front-and-centre on the Samsung’s Tizen Smart TV interface - and Netflix is a big believer in Dolby Vision.

Still, now that’s out of the way we can concentrate on what the Samsung 50AU9000 does feature - and that Tizen interface is as good a place as any to start. It’s basically a brilliant interface - comprehensive, logical and easy to navigate. It hasn’t changed in a while, but that only demonstrates just how right Samsung got it in the first place.

Three HDMI inputs (one of them eARC-enabled for use with any worthwhile soundbar), a couple of USB 2.0 sockets, a CI card slot, an Ethernet socket and an aerial post for the integrated TV tuner should be enough connectivity for most people. And there’s dual-band wi-fi and Bluetooth 5.2 (which is a decent upgrade on last year’s connectivity) for wireless content too.

All three HDMI inputs here go further in accommodating next-gen consoles than the model the 50AU9000 replaces. Auto Low Latency Mode and FreeSync are catered for - and Samsung also claims some faux-4K @ 120Hz picture processing trickery. PC gamers will be surprised to hear there’s a facility to simulate the ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio some games run at, too.

The 50AU9000 comes with not one but two remote controls. One is a bog-standard handset with too many buttons, but the other is swisher, feels nicer and has fewer buttons. If you don’t fancy either, though, there’s always Samsung’s Smart Things app. Or you can use voice-control - the 50AU9000 is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or, for the profoundly weird, Bixby.