On the one hand, Color OS 6, the version found on the latest phones from Oppo and Realme is the best version of the UI we’ve seen to date. The Oppo store is nowhere in sight, making it a less intrusive experience than the offensive bloatware of the Reno 10 X Zoom. It also delivers fantastic app support.

So what are we complaining about? Color OS handles notifications like a stubborn Italian nonna trying to feed you when you’ve already eaten. When a notification comes through and pops up at the top of your screen, you swipe it out of the way, but it doesn’t budge. Patiently, you swipe again, but it doesn’t go anywhere. We found ourselves having to wait for the notification to tire itself out and disappear on its own for us to regain access to the top quarter of our screen.

This was sufficiently annoying day-to-day, but infuriating when playing games – we died on multiple occasions at its hand. Luckily, the phone features Oppo’s gaming centre called Game Space, in which notifications can be disabled when gaming, but if you haven’t set it up, be warned, it might kill you too.

Everything else about the UI was fine though, and performance was absolutely stellar. We reviewed the 256GB storage, 12GB RAM version which retails at €499, so that’s hardly surprising.

There’s no microSD card expansion here, so the base 64GB storage, 6GB RAM version (€399) might leave you a bit tight on space after a few months. That said, either the 128GB storage, 8GB RAM (€449) or the maxed out option should be perfect. Gaming on the phone is a treat, with games that support the 90Hz screen looking silky smooth, and the phone’s Dolby tuned stereo speakers are both loud and hard to cover up.