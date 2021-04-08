On the plus side, that 108MP sensor is also used in a rather clever way to produce the results of 3x optical zoom with some software wizardry. The 8 Pro has an in-sensor zoom feature which essentially uses the 12 megapixels mapped within a zoomed part of a scene to generate an image.

The results are comparable to 3x optical zoom shots, while saving the cost of including an actual optical zoom lens. It’s not completely perfect — we noticed that whites are cranked up a little too high with some ghosting around the edges — but for zooming in while retaining detail, the results are decent, and more than good enough to use and share.

One other thing worth mentioning is that we absolutely recommend turning off the built-in AI. It cranks the saturation up to an insane degree, making natural landscapes resemble an acid trip on an alien planet. Avoid.

When the sun sets, things get a little worse for wear. While the dedicated Night mode does a decent job of bringing out more objects and making them visible in darker conditions, there’s a noticeable loss of finer details, especially in areas such as grass, where things blur together.

That being said, we hardly expect the 8 Pro to take on the photographic might of handsets like the OnePlus 9 Pro which cost more than double the price; it’s still a respectable effort. If you must take shots in very low light with the 8 Pro then you’ll see what’s there — it just won’t be as detailed as the very best efforts from other expensive flagships.

One thing you can’t escape though, is the time it takes to process Night shots after each one is taken, presumably due to the 8 Pro’s less-speedy innards.

Things take a positive turn on the selfie front, with plenty of detail and decent background blur effects to be found. The 8 Pro also has some fun features like AI Mixed Portrait, which let you interject your selfies with other videos for some interesting creative effects, with zero skill needed on your end.

The 2MP macro camera is surprisingly decent too, bringing out finer details at close range. How often you’ll actually use it depends on you, of course, but if you tend to get up close and personal with subjects, you won’t be disappointed. Lastly, if you’re a keen videographer, you might want to look elsewhere.

While the 8 Pro is capable of 4K recording and 1080p/60fps with stabilisation, videos are a little choppy and juddery, and not the smoothest experience.