If the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G was a burger, it would come with all the trimmings. Cheese, bacon, the finest organic greens, flecks of gold leaf just for effect, and the sweetest gherkins sourced anywhere around the globe.
But while some can’t stand a pickle, there’s nothing to dislike about the extras loaded onto the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. You get two zoom cameras, including a frankly unbelievable-sounding 10x optical zoom, and Samsung's own Exynos 2100 chipset that seems around 20% faster than its predecessor.
Samsung’s variable refresh rate 120Hz OLED screen is also more useful this time around, but is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G worth the £1149 starting price? We spent a first weekend with this Android monster to assess the evidence.
Design
Several parts of the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G’s design are business as usual, but that is news in itself because each other member of this family takes a step back in quality materials this year.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a lovely curved glass front and back, using ultra-tough Gorilla Glass Victus. Drop down a level to the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G and you only get a flat pane – that’s -20 show-off points – while the standard Samsung Galaxy S21 swaps glass for plastic.
Everything has its price in in Samsung's world, but the expensive materials and design definitely make the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G more attractive than its siblings.
Cuts aside, Samsung has managed to make the Galaxy S21 family the most recognisable series of Android phones in ages, thanks to a whacking great camera array on the back. It means business, with all the self-assured swagger of a cocky 17-year-old rocking up to their first “proper” job interview.
The lens cut-outs are bigger than they need to be and, according to our lockdown DIY tape measure, this part of the phone is closer to 10mm thick than the 8.9mm Samsung claims. But you know what, why not flaunt it? We think it looks pretty good, and these cameras are worth showing off.
Cameras
Samsung’s Ultra phones are all about tech excess, and nowhere is this clearer than with its cameras.
You get a 108MP main camera, one of the company’s renowned ultrawide 12MP lenses and not one but two zooms.
There’s a 3x 'ordinary' zoom – y’know, something like the iPhone 12 Pro Max makes do with – and a frankly nuts 10x optical zoom, using a folded pericope lens arrangement to fit the equivalent of a 1kg, 200mm-plus long DSLR lens into a phone.
You’ll have to wait for our full review to see if its 100x Space Zoom images are any better than the dross the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra squeezed out, but we can tell you the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G makes you feel like a photography pro, able to capture an exhibition’s worth of photos without even taking a single step.
And if you’re too lazy to compose an image yourself, a Single Take feature does that for you. Just pan around using this mode and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G spits out a bunch of stills and pint-size vids.
Our first thought was “this is pure bloat”, but then it made a loop-able, WhatsApp-ready video of a friend: instant convert. We’ll have in-depth impressions in the full review, but if you’ve not got a phone with a proper zoom yet, you’re in for a treat.
Performance
Some parts of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G are actually quite hard to appreciate if you have used a Samsung flagship from the last year or two. It has a Exynos 2100 processor (or a Snapdragon 888 in the US) that, according to some quick testing, is about 20% quicker than last year’s Exynos 990. But can you notice that difference most of the time? Not really.
There’s some of this effect in the display too. Top Samsungs have had flat-out incredible screens for years now, and this one is no different. It’s a 6.8in 3200 x 1440 pixel OLED with unbeatable contrast, ridiculously good colour, and the slight front curve maxes-out the screen space versus how big the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G feels.
A peak brightness of 1500 nits is useful when you’re out shooting photos on a sunny day too, but the Galaxy Note 20 already offered a similarly bright screen.
Samsung has addressed one of the things tech bores complained about in previous flagships, mind. This is a variable refresh rate 120Hz screen, letting Android run at up to twice its standard frame rate. It makes menus scroll by at the pace of a ferret thrown down a lubed-up waterslide.
High refresh rate phones are nothing new, but the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G lets you use both its full bore 1440p resolution and that high refresh rate – you had to pick one or the other in the Galaxy S20 Ultra.
We’re hard pressed to notice the difference between 1080p and 1440p much of the time because whatever resolution you use it gets scaled to 1440p anyway, but if you’re spending £1000-plus on a phone it’s nice to know you don’t have to pick and choose between the parts that make it so expensive in the first place.
There’s still a big question mark over battery life. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s was not great, in large part thanks to its Exynos chip. We will keep our eyes on the 5000mAh battery’s charge level over the next few days to see if the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G's Exynos 2100 has fixed this not-so-little problem.
Read our full review later to see how it does.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra initial verdict
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G appears to be Samsung's most 'extra' phone to date.
Sure, that’s partly because the gap between its less expensive siblings has seemingly widened, but the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G also has a 10x optical zoom that, a weekend in, we can’t quite fathom. How do you fit a 10x lens into a phone? Samsung has done it, apparently.
And it has done so with a lower entry price than the previous Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, we’ll save the full verdict for when we’ve had a proper look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G's camera quality and battery life.