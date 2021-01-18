Some parts of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G are actually quite hard to appreciate if you have used a Samsung flagship from the last year or two. It has a Exynos 2100 processor (or a Snapdragon 888 in the US) that, according to some quick testing, is about 20% quicker than last year’s Exynos 990. But can you notice that difference most of the time? Not really.

There’s some of this effect in the display too. Top Samsungs have had flat-out incredible screens for years now, and this one is no different. It’s a 6.8in 3200 x 1440 pixel OLED with unbeatable contrast, ridiculously good colour, and the slight front curve maxes-out the screen space versus how big the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G feels.

A peak brightness of 1500 nits is useful when you’re out shooting photos on a sunny day too, but the Galaxy Note 20 already offered a similarly bright screen.

Samsung has addressed one of the things tech bores complained about in previous flagships, mind. This is a variable refresh rate 120Hz screen, letting Android run at up to twice its standard frame rate. It makes menus scroll by at the pace of a ferret thrown down a lubed-up waterslide.

High refresh rate phones are nothing new, but the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G lets you use both its full bore 1440p resolution and that high refresh rate – you had to pick one or the other in the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

We’re hard pressed to notice the difference between 1080p and 1440p much of the time because whatever resolution you use it gets scaled to 1440p anyway, but if you’re spending £1000-plus on a phone it’s nice to know you don’t have to pick and choose between the parts that make it so expensive in the first place.

There’s still a big question mark over battery life. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s was not great, in large part thanks to its Exynos chip. We will keep our eyes on the 5000mAh battery’s charge level over the next few days to see if the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G's Exynos 2100 has fixed this not-so-little problem.

Read our full review later to see how it does.