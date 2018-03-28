We're not sleeping very well. That's not a confession from the Stuff team, although we have been playing Sea of Thieves into the early hours lately. No, it's more the conclusion of a national study that shows we're in the midst of a sleeplessness epidemic.

This is partly because of our long working hours culture, but also down to tech – who hasn’t lay in bed scrolling through their Twitter feed “just quickly” before closing their eyes? While you’re at it, you may as well check your emails, see what the weather’s doing tomorrow, oh and Jessica Jones series two is now available on Netflix…

Thankfully, tech also has a solution: the QuietOn Sleep. These little wireless earbuds promise to block out noise – specifically snoring – helping you get a good night’s kip.

So do they work? We put on a mug of cocoa and bedded down to find out.