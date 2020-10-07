As should now be obvious, the Fidelio X3 are designed to be used in isolation - and so it seems only right that they should sound their best when given some high-quality content to work with.

If you’re a Primephonic, Tidal or Qobuz subscriber, for example, those top-tier hi-res streaming services are made to sound every penny’s-worth by the Philips’. Every theoretical advantage of the terribly anti-social open-back configuration is delivered on by the X3.

On first acquaintance with an MQA-powered Tidal Masters file of Disclosure’s Watch Your Step the Philips’ sound even bigger than they look - the soundstage they describe is deep and tall, and there’s a frankly unlikely amount of width to their presentation. So even a recording as front-foot and squared-edged as this is simplicity itself to follow - the X3 organise the stage with complete confidence, individualising each element easily and making each strand easy to follow. This separation isn’t at the expense of integration, though - for all of the lovely spaciousness of the X3 sound, no element of a recording is left out in the cold. The Philips’ knit everything together in the most convincing manner, so every recording sounds unified and of a piece.

Up at the top of the frequency range, the X3 are almost swaggeringly confident - they bite into treble sounds with gusto, delivering plenty of attack but never getting coarse about it. At the opposite end there’s plenty of presence and detail, though bass sounds don’t hit quite as forcefully as they might. There’s plenty of low-end control on display, though, which means the bass never hangs about and never threatens to crowd the midrange. The midrange itself is probably the star of the Philips show. It’s almost extravagantly detailed, with all of the subtlety and fine detail that completes an accurate picture on display. There’s no hiding place for a vocalist when the X3 are on the case - all the secrets of technique, of phrasing, even the sound of the tip of a tongue on the roof of a mouth, are laid out for better or worse.

There’s plenty of dynamic headroom available, too. The Disclosure tune may start at ‘10’ and never really shift from there, but recordings with a little more light and shade will find the X3 more than able to describe both the ‘quiet/LOUD/quiet’ variations and the smaller harmonic differences that give a recording real personality. The Fidelio X3 aren’t all that readily bought off, though.

Step down in quality (of digital file, not of standard of song) and listen to a bog-standard Spotify stream of Camera Obscura’s Suspended From Class and the Philips’ get just a tiny bit sniffy. Yes, relatively expensive open-backed headphones deserve proper content, but ideally the X3 wouldn’t sound quite as obviously disappointed as they do. The finer details start to go astray, the rhythmic assurance too, and the soundstage becomes just that bit harder to understand. The Philips’ don’t throw in the towel by any means, but they’re not about to make the best of this relatively bad job either.