The Find X2 Lite's four camera lenses promise much, but this is really more of a twin-cam snapper, with a few extras thrown in for good measure. Two of the four cameras have modest 2MP sensors, with one dedicated to depth and the other restricted to monochrome.

There's no way to use them directly; instead, they work in tandem with the main 48MP sensor or 8MP ultrawide to help sharpen your shots, create convincing bokeh blur and improve low-light performance. Or at least, that's the idea. Portrait mode is easily caught out by hair and other fine detail, leading to less convincing shots, though if you turn down the bokeh effect it can still capture pleasing results.

The 48MP main sensor defaults to 12MP images, using pixel binning to ramp up the quality of your shots, and as long as you feed it plenty of light, the X2 Lite does a pretty good job for a mid-range handset. Automatic HDR and scene recognition work together to balance shadows and highlights, with warm and true-to-life colours. If you aren't expecting flagship-level amounts of definition and exposure handling, you'll be largely happy with what this phone is capable of. Don't be fooled by the camera app's 2x and 5x zoom toggles, either - these are purely digital, and quality takes a nosedive as soon as you use them.

Indoor snaps with little ambient light do a good job of preserving sharpness and detail, although that quickly drops off once things get darker. A dedicated night mode uses multiple exposures to compensate, sometimes to great effect, though Oppo's processing isn't a patch on Google, Apple or Huawei - still the low-light champions of the smartphone world. There's a clear drop in quality when you swap to the ultra-wide lens, which can give your shots a slightly different colour treatment to the main sensor. It's still handy to have, as it lets you fit a lot more into each picture, but there's much less detail, and it seems easier to end up with over-exposed images. On the other hand, it takes surprisingly good shots in macro mode, thanks to some clever scene recognition algorithms ticking away in the background.

The 32MP front-facing camera takes pleasingly detailed shots, which should keep selfie fans happy, and as long as you have realistic expectations, the Find X2 Lite's camera setup is a perfectly capable mid-ranger.