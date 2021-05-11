There was one OnePlus Watch problem we were hoping OnePlus would fix before we put a score on this wearable. It relates to the watch’s GPS tracking.

Every workout we’ve taken the OnePlus Watch out for, the GPS mapping has taken a small age to kick in. We’re not talking about 30 seconds, which is pretty normal. Or a couple of minutes, which used to happen with some much older wearables, on occasion.

The OnePlus Watch takes up to eight minutes to start recording your location. Run a 5K and the watch may tell you you’ve run about 3.5km. It gets worse. If the OnePlus Watch’s software behaved sensibly, like other watches, it would use its motion sensors to estimate distance to start, and switch to the proper GPS stuff when available. Instead, it does something very strange.

The OnePlus Watch spreads the distance it records over the time you spend out running or walking, like someone trying to cover a stack of toast with a thimble of Marmite. So every kilometre is registered as ultra-slow, not just the first one or two kilometres. How the stats end up in this state boggles the mind. It has knock-on effects on the OnePlus Watch’s more hardcore fitness measurement, VO2 Max. We usually score a 51. The OnePlus Watch gave us 24, suggesting we spent the whole of lockdowns one, two and three eating crisps in front of the TV. The watch thinks you’re sweating your guts out, working your heart to a drum and bass tempo, but still running at the pace of a toddler learning to walk.

Right now the OnePlus Watch makes a good enough daily step counter, but we wouldn’t trust it to track a walk around the park, let alone a 10K run or a marathon. That OnePlus chose to prioritise adding new features like the always-on display over fixing this in its first couple of updates is inexplicable. All these problems seem to be software-related. When the OnePlus Watch finally claws its way to a GPS signal the route it draws looks perfectly fine.

Its heart rate results are entirely solid too, better than the kinda flaky Fitbit Sense’s at least. All the tools are here, but OnePlus has dropped them behind the sofa.