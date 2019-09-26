We bashed OnePlus when we reviewed the 7 for making it too similar to the 6T, but there won’t be any bashing going on today. The OnePlus 7T is a bit longer, a bit thinner and much better-looking than its predecessor was, without sacrificing on the va-va-voom of stereo speakers and a fancy in-hand feel.

The front has more screen and less bezel than the OnePlus 7 did, though you still get that dinky water droplet notch. Its aspect ratio is 20:9, longer than most of the competition, which adds a special quality to it but makes it feel a bit tall, although not Sony Xperia 1 tall.

The magic starts when you flip it around though. OnePlus has frosted the back and combined it with a Glacier Blue colour that’s legitimately dreamy, thanks to its Fortress of Solitude-esque ethereal frostiness.

It does grubby up, so greasy fingers, take note and whack it in a case. Luckily though, there’s one in the box, so you’re covered on that front. There’s also a pre-fitted screen protector for an added scuff barrier.

The big circular camera surround looks bold, an excellent statement piece, and the OnePlus 7T’s buttons and ports are also your usual fare: volume, power and the trademark OnePlus silencing slider.

Before we even unlocked the phone, we knew OnePlus nailed its design, but when we did - oh boy, were we happy with that screen.