Who was it that decided red and black was the official colour scheme of gaming hardware? It's one Nubia has duly stuck to, with some sharp angular details thrown onto the rear for good measure.

It's here you'll find the customisable LED lights, which flash up when a notification comes in or while you're playing games. Don't want your phone being the centre of attention? You can disable them easily enough.

This is a gaming device first and a phone second. The red slider switch at the side doesn't turn on silent or vibration mode - it activates a dedicated software suite for all your games. Those two flatter panels on the right edge that look like fingerprint sensors? They're actually touch-sensitive shoulder buttons that come into play when you're in a game. And the grilles on the rear and side? A hint at the physical cooling fan hidden underneath.

There's also an accessory port on the left side of the phone that lets you hook it up to a desktop docking station, or plug in an official controller that turns the Red Magic 3 into a miniature Nintendo Switch-alike.

With a huge screen, metal build and some unique internal hardware extras, this is a phone with plenty of heft. The relatively skinny display bezels mean it's not a nightmare to hold if you don't have giant hands, but it's all but guaranteed to poke out of a jeans pocket - it's just so damn tall.

There are of course the usual, more phone-like features, like a single rear camera lens and physical fingerprint sensor. The sensor sits conveniently on the back, right where your index finger naturally rests, but the odd shape can make it tricky to line up your digit on the first try. When you do, it recognises your prints quickly enough.

With such a strong gaming focus, there are a few wish list items that didn't make the cut, like NFC for contactless payments, or any kind of water resistance. But given the price, and how well it caters for its primary audience, these are minor quibbles that can be easily forgiven.