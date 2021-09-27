There's little to distinguish the G50 from Nokia's other recent efforts - which is no bad thing, considering this is one of the cheapest.

The entire front is dominated by the huge display, with slim bezels on all four sides, albeit not quite as skinny as you'll spot in more expensive phones. There's a teardrop notch for the selfie camera, rather than a hole punch, and the whole thing is made from plastic rather than glass. So far, so on the money.

Around back, the circular camera bump neatly hides three separate sensors, and the frosted finish does a great job at hiding fingerprints. The power button sits within easy reach on the right side, pulling double duty as a fingerprint scanner that's quick to recognise your digits. You have to stretch a little to reach the volume buttons above it, though.

A dedicated button for Google Assistant on the left side is a welcome addition, along with USB-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone port for wired audio.

Get one in your hand and it's immediately obvious the G50 is a hefty thing; at 220g you're not going to miss it riding in your pocket. Put that down to the colossal battery lurking beneath the screen.