While Google is happy to stick with 12 megapixels and let software to most of the heavy lifting, Nokia is the latest phonemaker to brute force image quality with a high pixel count.

The 7.2's main snapper is a huge 48MP, with an ultra-wide 8MP acting as back-up and 5MP dedicated depth-sensor on hand for bokeh blur. It also promises Zeiss optics, along with a 20MP front-facing selfie cam.

That huge pixel count is a bit misleading, as the camera actually uses pixel binning to snap 12MP images. Feed it plenty of light and you'll get well-exposed and detailed images, but they have a habit of appearing overly-vibrant, with saturation pushed to unnatural levels. Details are heavily sharpened, too.

Overall, it takes pictures that are slightly above average for the price, but a long way off a Pixel 3a.

That's also true of the built-in Night mode, which takes its sweet time to take a low-light picture, and can't retain the kind of detail you'd find in a pricier handset. Shots taken with the ultra-wide lens can often end up with a dramatically different colour balance to the main camera, with a noticeable drop in quality and a general softness to each shot that will mean it's best saved for those moments you have no space left to move, but still can't quite fit everything in the frame at once.

The camera app is also sluggish to switch between the main and wide angle lenses. There are plenty of options to play with in the Portrait mode, which uses the 5MP sensor to calculate depth, but the effects can be rather aggressive - and with no live preview, you've got to snap, review, tweak and snap again if you don't like the result. It's no better at spotting fine details than a purely software-based setup, so it feels like an unnecessary inclusion in a budget phone.