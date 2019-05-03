They might be time-consuming to build, but each finished Labo VR Toy-Con is something of a marvel. Working out how each piece slots into place and helps form surprisingly complex mechanisms will delight small kids as much as it did this big one.

The Goggles will be familiar to to anyone who’s messed around with Google Cardboard in the past, only the smartphone has been swapped for a Switch. It’s so well designed that you don’t need to be nervous about sliding the console in and out, but Nintendo's decision not to include a head strap is a strange one. You have to hold the goggles to your face at all times, which is awkward and quickly leads to an achy arm.

Once you’ve built the headset and slotted the Switch into place (simply tap the icon in the bottom corner of the screen to switch to VR mode) you’ll unlock VR Plaza, a collection of 64 quickfire tech demos that showcase what Labo VR can do. You might be driving a car around a small track, using a Joy-Con to throw a boomerang or a basketball, or just messing around with zero gravity.

They’re all enjoyable for a few minutes, but the real fun starts when you slide the VR Goggles into one of the other peripherals. The Bird accessory is one of the best. A Joy-Con is attached to its headpiece, and you squeeze a pair of levers to make its wings flap. The accompanying minigame sees you become a bird on an egg-collecting mission. As you soar across the island, your head movements control the bird’s direction, while the wings are used to fly higher. It’s relaxing and ever-so-slightly nauseating in equal measure.

The fully operable Wind Pedal is the only accessory that doesn’t go on your face. In Hop Dodge, you press it with your foot to make an in-game frog leap into the air to avoid oncoming juggling balls. Each time you jam the pedal you get a fresh blast of air in your face, which makes it feel a bit 4D. Strangely satisfying.

Less entertaining is the game played with the Camera Toy-Con. You’re tasked with snapping various fish underwater and given a score at the end. It’s not that the camera isn’t an ingenious contraption, with its twistable zoom lens - it’s just not particularly fun to use.

While it’s slightly disappointing that the wonderfully designed Elephant Toy-Con doesn’t allow you to trample on poachers or even see yourself as a virtual Nelly in-game, its two games are both well-made and fun to play.

The first, Marble Run, is a straightforward puzzler that has you moving ramps in order to guide a falling marble to a target. The depth-sensing capabilities of the Joy-Con make it incredibly rewarding to reach out and grab objects in the game, and I imagine for first time VRers under the age of 12 it’ll be nothing short of revelatory. Then there’s the aptly named Doodle, which lets you draw in a 3D space using the elephant’s drunk as your paintbrush. I won’t tell you what I drew first, because you already know.

And finally we have the Blaster, Labo VR’s most obviously video game-y peripheral. You put the entire thing up to your face, with elastic bands allowing the gun to be cocked. Pull the trigger and the Blaster emits a glorious thwack.

The games are decent too. Most of them are short-and-sweet on-rails shooters where you have to pick off blobbish pink aliens in various locations. You even get a multiplayer game of sorts, where you and another player take turns to shoot different fruits into the open mouths of greedy hippos. It’s a novel idea, even if pass the massive cardboard headset gun is a bit more awkward than traditional pass the pad.

While playing these games there’s a good chance you’ll be scratching your head as to how the Switch hardware is able to perform such VR wizardry, and that’s what the Discover section is for. Here, you can talk to a multitude of charming know-it-alls who explain, for example, how the Elephant uses a combination of IR stickers and the Joy-Cons gyropscopes to accurately depict the movement of the trunk on screen. Or how the Blaster knows when you’ve pressed the trigger. It’s all aimed at inquisitive kids, but the section is well worth a browse regardless of age.