Sky killed this Glass device after just 2 years – but does anyone care?

Two years after launching Sky Glass, the TV giant launched the camera it promised, dubbed Sky Live. The add-on device offers video calling, movement-orientated games like Fruit Ninja (think Xbox Kinect), a fitness app, and the ability to watch shows alongside your friends and family. Or at least, that’s what it could do.

Sky decided to axe the Glass device just two years after launching it. While a fun idea, the £290 or £6 per month Sky Live camera never seemed particularly popular. I can’t imagine too many people mourning its demise.

Now, to be fair, Sky had the right idea on paper. Sky Live is a 12MP wide-angle camera that magnetically attaches to your Sky Glass TV. Auto-framing followed you about the room like a personal cameraperson, alongside all the features it supported.

But despite all the bells and whistles, Sky has quietly decided to pull the plug. As of 4 December 2025, the Sky Live camera will be dead – not just discontinued, but non-functional. RIP. Sky said that it’s taken “valuable learnings” from the camera and wants to “focus investment on what matters most.” But there’s a clear whiff of ‘this didn’t take off, and we’re not talking about it.’

Sky isn’t totally ghosting early adopters. Refunds are being issued – either back to the card you paid with or your Sky account if it was bundled in. There are also options to recycle or return the now-doomed hardware, so at least you won’t have a haunted plastic rectangle sat on your telly for the rest of time.

What’s left unsaid is why Sky pulled it in the first place. The TV giant isn’t giving hard numbers, but it seems clear that nobody was really buying this thing. A pricey camera that only works with Sky’s specific TV and relies on an ecosystem that never really exploded in popularity? Hardly shocking it didn’t stick around.