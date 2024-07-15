Save 30% on Shokz bone conduction earphones with this top deal

Runners, cyclists and other fitness freaks should be first in line for the healthy discounts on Shokz bone conduction earphones available this Amazon Prime Day. The clever wireless earphones send sounds directly to your inner ear, leaving your ear canals unblocked so you can always hear the outside world. It’s a potentially lifesaving feature – and right now can be had at up to 36% off.

You can pick up the best-selling Shokz OpenRun for £89 – a 32% discount over the regular £130 asking price. The functionally identical but ever-so-slightly smaller OpenRun Mini sees a matching reduction, down to £89 for the duration of the discount period. This is as cheap as I’ve ever seen either model, and is £20 less than you would’ve paid during last year’s Prime Day sales.

Both versions are IP67 water resistant, so won’t complain if you get caught in the rain or take ’em for a particularly sweaty workout. They are good for around eight hours of battery life each, and should manage an hour and a half of playback from just ten minutes on charge.

Shokz OpenRun Pro – now £109

Shokz has knocked down prices across its line-up, with the premium OpenRun Pro seeing a 32% reduction from the normal retail price. This newer model gets the firm’s 9th-generation bone conduction tech, which promises better bass and superior overall sound quality.

Battery life has also taken a step up to 10 hours between recharges. With the right power brick you’re looking at an hour and a half of listening time from just five minutes hooked up to the mains. They’re 20% smaller than previous Shokz models, and are IP55 dust and moisture resistant – so won’t break a sweat even if you do. These are my favourite bone conduction earphones, and regularly see action whenever I head out on a bike ride.

Typically pairs retail for £160 but right now there’s a 32% discount – bringing the price down to £109 for the duration of the Prime Day sales.

Shokz OpenSwim – now £109

If you’re all about the swimming pool rather than the gym or outdoor exercise, Shokz has you covered with the OpenSwim. These fully waterproof earphones use the same bone conducting tech, but are IP68 waterproof for submersion down to 2m. They’ve got 4GB of built-in storage for songs, so you can leave your phone in your locker (these are a solo effort, with no built-in Bluetooth – they’ll only play files saved directly onto its internal memory). Expect eight hours of playback per charge – or longer than any sane person is going to spend swimming lengths.

The Shokz OpenSwim typically costs £140, but for Prime Day you can buy a pair for £109.

