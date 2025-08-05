Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / Older Whoop bands are getting a big improvement thanks to this free update

NewsWearablesHealth and fitnessWhoop
News

Older Whoop bands are getting a big improvement thanks to this free update

Whoop's Healthspan feature from the 5.0 and MG models gives you an overall picture of your health – and now it's coming to 4.0 devices

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
Whoop Healthspan

I’ve been wearing the Whoop MG since it came out earlier this year, and it’s the best fitness tracker I’ve used. One of my favourite features has to be Healthspan, which gives you an big-picture look at your health with an age estimation. It’s something we’ve seen from other brands before, but Whoop’s implementation is rather compelling.

But, the feature’s been exclusive to the recent MG and 5.0 models – until now. Thanks to a new free update, older Whoop 4.0 bands are getting the Healthspan feature.

For those that haven’t used the new feature, Healthspan tracks nine key metrics to give you a so-called Whoop Age. This includes the usual suspects like sleep and exercise, plus some additional factors such as body mass. It also gives you an insight into how fast (or hopefully slow) you’re ageing. Think of it as a mirror that reflects your habits back at you, but with more graphs and less dread. Well, maybe just a bit less.

There’s a decent bit of coaching involved too. The feature isn’t just telling you off for your bad habits – it actually tries to help you get better. Personalised recommendations nudge you towards healthier habits. For example, I need to be more consistent with my bedtimes to improve my Whoop Age, and getting some extra steps in each day will knock me into a lower age.

Whoop wants to push the metrics you get from wearables into your health conversations in a way that feels less gimmicky and more grounded in actual, usable data. It’s the kind of approach we should be seeing more often. And I’m glad that Whoop is no longer locking useful features behind new hardware, but bringing existing users along for the ride.

If you’re curious, the Healthspan update starts rolling out from today (5 August) to Whoop 4.0 users. At the same time, you can bag a one-month free trial of Whoop 5.0 – including all the perks of a Peak membership – with the option to upgrade once the trial ends. Whoop’s Peak memberships are available from $30/£27 per month.

Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

About

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around nine years now across the web and in print too. Connor has attended the biggest tech expos, including CES, MWC, and IFA – with contributions as a judge on panels at them. He's also been interviewed as a technology expert on TV and radio by national news outlets including France24. Connor has experience with most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he's a fan of gadgets of all sorts. Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup and venture capital scene, which puts him at the front of new and exciting tech - he is always on the lookout for innovative products.

Areas of expertise

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home